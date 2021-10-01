Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $710.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $710,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,542 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

