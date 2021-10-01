Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $7.87 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 12.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 8.96% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,866,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,772,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,572,000 after buying an additional 1,340,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

