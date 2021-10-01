Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 9,466 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 213,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.11. 1,144,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,565,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $236.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.