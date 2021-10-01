John Trizzino Sells 7,501 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 7,501 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.92, for a total value of $1,574,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, John Trizzino sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total value of $1,706,775.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total value of $1,774,338.39.
Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $207.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
