John Trizzino Sells 7,501 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 7,501 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.92, for a total value of $1,574,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, John Trizzino sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total value of $1,706,775.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total value of $1,774,338.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $207.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.13.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

