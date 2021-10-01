Jennison Associates LLC Sells 7,697 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after buying an additional 749,830 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

NYSE:MC opened at $61.87 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

