Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,833 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Royal Gold worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $95.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $95.22 and a one year high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

