Jennison Associates LLC Sells 10,112 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

HURN stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

