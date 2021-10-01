Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,285 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 650.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

NYSE TRP opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

