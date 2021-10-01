Jennison Associates LLC Has $12.64 Million Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,487,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,134,000 after purchasing an additional 298,989 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $5,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 236.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

