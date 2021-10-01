Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 4,831 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $175.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day moving average of $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.05 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,588,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

