Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Travel + Leisure Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Travel + Leisure in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $68.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

