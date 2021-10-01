Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LMPMY)

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of LMPMY stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

