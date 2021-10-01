Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.41 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.04.

NYSE STZ opened at $210.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.