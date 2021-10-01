Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

NYSE JEF opened at $37.13 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

