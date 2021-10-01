Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday, September 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

JEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

NYSE JEF opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

