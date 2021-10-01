Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €53.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.74 ($64.40).

SHL opened at €56.18 ($66.09) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a one year high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion and a PE ratio of 35.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

