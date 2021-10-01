JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.