Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,206 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $130.21 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $189.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $580,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

