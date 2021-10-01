Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after acquiring an additional 564,585 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 372,335 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.81. 43,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,090 shares of company stock worth $82,722,453. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

