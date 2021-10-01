Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Invests $408,000 in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,831,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

DM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

DM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 34,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,778. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.