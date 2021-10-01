Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Down 98.8% in September

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.43. 22,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,575. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

