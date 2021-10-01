Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion.Jabil also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.68. 6,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,032. Jabil has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.22.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

