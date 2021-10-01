Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Jabil by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after buying an additional 695,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 480.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after acquiring an additional 662,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

