J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JSAIY. UBS Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.