Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.98

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.98 and traded as low as $6.21. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 92,793 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

