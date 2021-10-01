ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU alerts:

Shares of ITOCHU stock opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities research analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ITOCHU by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITOCHU in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.