Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ITRM. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.91.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.