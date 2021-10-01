iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 2,292 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.

On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76.

ITOS stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $950.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 76.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.