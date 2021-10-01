iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter.

IJT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.38. 5,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,187. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.54 and a one year high of $137.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

