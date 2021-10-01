iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Lido Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,723 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $124,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,087. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.73 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

