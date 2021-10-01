iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,398,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.48 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

