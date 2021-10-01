iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $112.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

