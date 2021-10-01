iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,524,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $222.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,435,537. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.99 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

