iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $114.76 and a 12 month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

