iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $403.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.87. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $297.95 and a 1-year high of $432.64.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

