iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,199,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $423,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7,354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,832.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 12,311.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.