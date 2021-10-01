iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 417,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,265,152 shares.The stock last traded at $69.38 and had previously closed at $70.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,241,000 after buying an additional 6,117,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,251 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $128,380,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 874,500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

