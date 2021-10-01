iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the August 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,595. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $30.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

