iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the August 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IFGL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,595. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $30.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.
