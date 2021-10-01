iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. 11,121,575 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49.

