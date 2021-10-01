iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $121.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

