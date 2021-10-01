iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,627. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $121.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

