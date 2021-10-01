Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/29/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

9/15/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

9/9/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

9/2/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

8/12/2021 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,515. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $28.20.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics Inc alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after buying an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 351,334 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.