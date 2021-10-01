Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 266,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 732,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.