Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.88 and last traded at $87.99. Approximately 53,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.