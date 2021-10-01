Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.73 and last traded at $43.73. Approximately 5,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77.

