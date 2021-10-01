Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $95.27.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

