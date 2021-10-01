Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $17,554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 160,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,933,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 116.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PYZ stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.43. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.