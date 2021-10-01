Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $13.83. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 80,456 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $5,927,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 79,906 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.