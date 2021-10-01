Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $13.83. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 80,456 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
