Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares to Split on Tuesday, October 5th

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares are set to split on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $994.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,025.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $905.95. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $653.00 and a twelve month high of $1,087.01. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $986.53.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total transaction of $8,204,895.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares in the company, valued at $43,524,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

