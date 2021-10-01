Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Stake Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Intrepid Potash worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 797,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 103,520 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

